NNPC, Sahara JV mulls construction of jetties across West Africa to boost LPG supply
The Nation  - A joint venture business operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and Sahara Group, WAGL Energy Limited, is set to develop and construct jetties across West Africa to boost the supply and penetration of Liquefied Petroleum Gas ...

9 hours ago
