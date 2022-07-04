Post News
News at a Glance
CAF Champions League now to be played over two legs
News Diary Online
- By Olawale Alabi The CAF Champions League final will now be played over two legs, the competition’s owners, Confederation of African Football (CAF), announced on Sunday in Rabat. The decision was t…
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
CAF Champions League now to be played over two legs
Daily Trust:
CAF Champions League final now to be played over two legs
Peoples Gazette:
African Champions League to be played over two legs: CAF
The Eagle Online:
CAF Champions League now to be played over two legs
News Wire NGR:
CAF Champions League now to be played over two legs
