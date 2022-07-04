Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Stop using military against your people, IPOB tells Soludo
News photo The Punch  - The Indigenous People of Biafra has expressed sadness over the alleged killings of innocent people with no traceable links to criminals by Nigeria's joint military operation in Ogbaru and Nnewi South Local Government Areas of Anambra State.

