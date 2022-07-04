Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2022 WAFCON: South Africa Can Defeat Super Falcons --Kgatlana
Complete Sports
- South Africa striker Thembi Kgatlana has insisted that the team has what it takes to overcome the Super Falcons in today's Women’s Africa
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons fall 1-2 to South Africa in opening game
Nigerian Tribune:
WAFCON 2022: Falcons, Banyana test might
Ripples Nigeria:
Super Falcons begin AWCON title defence with 2-1 defeat to S’Africa
Pulse Nigeria:
Super Falcons of Nigeria Top 10 memorable games
SoccerNet Nigeria:
AWCON Live Match: Nigeria vs South Africa
Tunde Ednut:
WAFCON: Super Falcons fall to South Africa
Within Nigeria:
WAFCON: Super Falcons fall to South Africa
Kemi Filani Blog:
WAFCON 2022: South Africa claim shock victory over Super Falcons in Group C opener
More Picks
1
Mob sets two suspected ritualists ablaze in Enugu community for allegedly raping 10-year-old girl to death and removing her eyes, private parts (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates -
Nigerian Tribune,
9 hours ago
3
Woman set ablaze by her husband grabs him while burning, killing herself and him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
2023: Gov Wike too big to be Atiku’s running mate – Reno Omokri -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
5
Man sets his house ablaze with his wife and children in it in Kwara State -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
Lady drops her ex-boyfriend?s child in offering bowl during his church wedding to another woman in Akwa Ibom State -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
7
Video: Moment Davido Brought Out Female Fan On Stage.. Gave Her N2m & His Sneakers -
News Breakers,
11 hours ago
8
2022 WAFCON: South Africa Can Defeat Super Falcons --Kgatlana -
Complete Sports,
15 hours ago
9
African Super League to kick off August 2023, CAF says -
News Diary Online,
18 hours ago
10
Nigeria’s First University Teaching Hospital, UCH Demands N1,000 Daily Electricity Bill From Each Patient -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
