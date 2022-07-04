Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


God Dey enjoy - Nigerian man says as he shares a video of his sister who is a nun (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man has taken to TikTok to show off his beautiful sister who is a nun. The man who revealed that his sister is older than him, also joked about "God enjoying" as he gushed about how beautiful she is. Watch the video below....

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“God dey enjoy” – Nigerian man says as he shares a video of his beautiful sister who is a nun (video) Yaba Left Online:
“God dey enjoy” – Nigerian man says as he shares a video of his beautiful sister who is a nun (video)
“God dey enjoy” – Man says as he shows off his beautiful sister who is a nun (Video) The Info NG:
“God dey enjoy” – Man says as he shows off his beautiful sister who is a nun (Video)
God Dey Enjoy - Nigerian Man Says As He Shares Video Of His Beautiful Sister Who Is A Nun (Video) Tori News:
God Dey Enjoy - Nigerian Man Says As He Shares Video Of His Beautiful Sister Who Is A Nun (Video)
“God dey enjoy” – Nigerian man says as he shares a video of his beautiful sister who is a nun (video) Naija Parrot:
“God dey enjoy” – Nigerian man says as he shares a video of his beautiful sister who is a nun (video)
"God dey enjoy" – Man says as he shows off his beautiful sister who is a nun (Video) Gist Reel:
"God dey enjoy" – Man says as he shows off his beautiful sister who is a nun (Video)


   More Picks
1 Northerners Won’t Vote Peter Obi For President Because Of Biafra Agitations In South-East – Kwankwaso - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
2 10 takeaways from State Visit to Portugal: Two Nations and the will for strategic partnership – Garba Shehu - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
3 “My greatest regret is not signing Teni and Patoranking when I had the chance to” – Music executive, Soso Soberekon - Yaba Left Online, 3 hours ago
4 Update: Copenhagen shooting suspect that killed three people in shopping mall had mental health issues - Police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests two suspects for sodomising 2-year-old girl in Kebbi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Man sets his house ablaze with his wife and children in it in Kwara State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Gov AbdulRazaq approves recruitment of 197 medical personnel, health workers in Kwara - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 Let's Be Tolerant Of Other People's Views And Opinion - Peter Obi Addresses His Supporters On How To Express Themselves Amid Verbal Clashes - Tori News, 23 hours ago
10 African Super League to kick off August 2023, CAF says - News Diary Online, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info