2023 election: NNPP's presidential candidate Kwankwaso lists why he is more qualified than Peter Obi
Legit  - The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party Rabiu Kwankwaso has said that he is offering Peter Obi and the southeast region a golden opportunity

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

