Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Manchester City Confirm the Signing of Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United
Not Just OK
- Manchester City Football Club have confirmed the signing of Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United on a permanent deal.
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Man City confirm £45m Kalvin Phillips deal
Complete Sports:
Phillips: Why I Choose To Join Man City
Channels Television:
Manchester City Sign Kalvin Phillips In £45 Million Deal
The Guardian:
Man City sign Kalvin Phillips in £45 million deal
The News Chronicle:
Manchester City disclose the acquisition of Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United
News Wire NGR:
Manchester City Sign Kalvin Phillips in a £45 million deal
The Will:
Man City Officially Confirm Signing Of Phillips From Leeds On Six-Year Deal
The Eagle Online:
Kalvin Phillips joins Manchester City on a six-year deal
News Breakers:
Man City sign Kalvin Phillips in £45 million deal
Screen Gist:
Manchester City Sign Kalvin Phillips In £45 Million Deal
Core TV News:
Kalvin Phillips: England midfielder signs for Manchester City on six-year deal - CoreTV News
More Picks
1
Update: Copenhagen shooting suspect that killed three people in shopping mall had mental health issues - Police -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Using the spirit of fear to preach is why I've not been to church since 2018 - Uti Nwachukwu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
“60% is a lot”: Burna Boy reveals amount Toni Braxton makes from Last Last after he sampled her song, fans react -
Legit,
17 hours ago
5
Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
6
Manchester City Confirm the Signing of Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United -
Not Just OK,
24 hours ago
7
I feel worthless - Nigerian man reacts after his girlfriend received iPhone 13 and 600k as birthday gift from her male best friend -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
WHO declares fresh Ebola outbreak in African country -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
9
Letter Peter Obi wrote in 2007, rejecting lands allocated to him as Governor of Anambra state goes viral -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
10
2023: Gov Wike too big to be Atiku’s running mate – Reno Omokri -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...