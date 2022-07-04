Post News
How NDLEA Intercepted N4.5bn Heroin Hidden Inside Baby Food At Lagos Airport
Tori News
- The consignment with a street value of over N4.5billion came from Johannesburg, South Africa on board a South African Airways flight.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
This Day:
NDLEA Intercepts N4.5n Heroin in Baby Food at Lagos Airport The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 22 blocks of heroin, with street value of over N4.5 billion at the Murtala Muhammed I
TVC News:
WATCH: NDLEA Intercepts N4.5b Heroin in Baby Food at Lagos Airport
Business Day:
NDLEA intercepts N4.5bn heroin concealed in baby food
Ripples Nigeria:
NDLEA seizes heroin worth N4.5bn, man excretes 90 pellets of cocaine
The Eagle Online:
NDLEA intercepts N4.5b heroin in baby food at Lagos airport
Nigeria Breaking News:
NDLEA Intercepts N4.5bn Heroin In Baby Food As Man Excretes 90 Pellets Of Cocaine
More Picks
1
Mob sets two suspected ritualists ablaze in Enugu community for allegedly raping 10-year-old girl to death and removing her eyes, private parts (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates -
Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
3
Woman set ablaze by her husband grabs him while burning, killing herself and him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
2023: Gov Wike too big to be Atiku’s running mate – Reno Omokri -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
5
It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
6
Man sets his house ablaze with his wife and children in it in Kwara State -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
Lady drops her ex-boyfriend?s child in offering bowl during his church wedding to another woman in Akwa Ibom State -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
Video: Moment Davido Brought Out Female Fan On Stage.. Gave Her N2m & His Sneakers -
News Breakers,
19 hours ago
9
PDP tells Buhari to recall Buratai over alleged looting of ₦1.8 billion -
The Guardian,
14 hours ago
10
Nigeria’s First University Teaching Hospital, UCH Demands N1,000 Daily Electricity Bill From Each Patient -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
