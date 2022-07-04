Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lady drops her ex-boyfriend?s child in offering bowl during his church wedding to another woman in Akwa Ibom State
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A lady reportedly dropped the child she shares with her ex-boyfriend in an offering bowl during his church wedding to another woman in Akwa Ibom State. 

 

Facebook user, Ofonime Ho

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lady drops her ex-boyfriend’s child in offering bowl during his church wedding to another woman in Akwa Ibom Yaba Left Online:
Lady drops her ex-boyfriend’s child in offering bowl during his church wedding to another woman in Akwa Ibom
Lady drops her ex-lover’s child as a gift for him at his church wedding in Akwa Ibom The Info NG:
Lady drops her ex-lover’s child as a gift for him at his church wedding in Akwa Ibom
Drama As Lady Drops Her Ex-boyfriend’s Child Inside Offering Bowl During His Church Wedding to Another Woman In Akwa Ibom (Photo) Tori News:
Drama As Lady Drops Her Ex-boyfriend’s Child Inside Offering Bowl During His Church Wedding to Another Woman In Akwa Ibom (Photo)
Lady drops her ex-lover’s child as a gift for him at his church wedding in Akwa Ibom Correct NG:
Lady drops her ex-lover’s child as a gift for him at his church wedding in Akwa Ibom
Lady drops her ex-boyfriend’s child in offering bowl during his church wedding to another woman in Akwa Ibom State Olajide TV:
Lady drops her ex-boyfriend’s child in offering bowl during his church wedding to another woman in Akwa Ibom State
Lady drops her ex-boyfriend’s child as a gift at his church wedding in Akwa Ibom State Instablog 9ja:
Lady drops her ex-boyfriend’s child as a gift at his church wedding in Akwa Ibom State
Lady drops her ex-lover’s child as a gift for him at his church wedding in Akwa Ibom Naija on Point:
Lady drops her ex-lover’s child as a gift for him at his church wedding in Akwa Ibom
Lady drops her ex-boyfriend’s child in offering bowl during his church wedding to another woman in Akwa Ibom Naija Parrot:
Lady drops her ex-boyfriend’s child in offering bowl during his church wedding to another woman in Akwa Ibom


   More Picks
1 Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
2 Mob sets two suspected ritualists ablaze in Enugu community for allegedly raping 10-year-old girl to death and removing her eyes, private parts (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 Woman set ablaze by her husband grabs him while burning, killing herself and him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 2023: Gov Wike too big to be Atiku’s running mate – Reno Omokri - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
5 Man sets his house ablaze with his wife and children in it in Kwara State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons, Banyana Banyana rekindle rivalry in Group C opener - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
7 Video: Moment Davido Brought Out Female Fan On Stage.. Gave Her N2m & His Sneakers - News Breakers, 10 hours ago
8 African Super League to kick off August 2023, CAF says - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
9 Nigeria’s First University Teaching Hospital, UCH Demands N1,000 Daily Electricity Bill From Each Patient - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
10 Angry mob set three suspected armed robbers ablaze in Abia (graphic photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info