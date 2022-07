Peter Obi can’t win presidential election with Labour Party – Kwankwaso

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has stated that the Labour Party (LP) has no prospect of winning ... The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogDr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has stated that the Labour Party (LP) has no prospect of winning ...



News Credibility Score: 99%