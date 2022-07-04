Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 presidency: Peter Obi is being set up - Aisha Yesufu
Daily Post  - Aisha Yesufu, the co-convener of BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, an advocacy group, has alleged plans to set up the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP,

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 Presidency: Peter Obi Is Being Set Up – Aisha Yesufu Raises Alarm Tori News:
2023 Presidency: Peter Obi Is Being Set Up – Aisha Yesufu Raises Alarm
Peter Obi Is Being Set Up Like They Did With #EndSARS - Aisha Yesufu The Trent:
Peter Obi Is Being Set Up Like They Did With #EndSARS - Aisha Yesufu
2023 presidency: Peter Obi is being set up – Aisha Yesufu Nigerian Eye:
2023 presidency: Peter Obi is being set up – Aisha Yesufu
Peter Obi Is Being Set Up Like They Did With #EndSARS – Aisha Yesufu News Breakers:
Peter Obi Is Being Set Up Like They Did With #EndSARS – Aisha Yesufu
2023 Presidency: “Peter Obi being set up” – Aisha Politics Nigeria:
2023 Presidency: “Peter Obi being set up” – Aisha


   More Picks
1 Northerners Won’t Vote Peter Obi For President Because Of Biafra Agitations In South-East – Kwankwaso - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
2 10 takeaways from State Visit to Portugal: Two Nations and the will for strategic partnership – Garba Shehu - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
3 “My greatest regret is not signing Teni and Patoranking when I had the chance to” – Music executive, Soso Soberekon - Yaba Left Online, 3 hours ago
4 Update: Copenhagen shooting suspect that killed three people in shopping mall had mental health issues - Police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests two suspects for sodomising 2-year-old girl in Kebbi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Man sets his house ablaze with his wife and children in it in Kwara State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Gov AbdulRazaq approves recruitment of 197 medical personnel, health workers in Kwara - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 Let's Be Tolerant Of Other People's Views And Opinion - Peter Obi Addresses His Supporters On How To Express Themselves Amid Verbal Clashes - Tori News, 23 hours ago
10 African Super League to kick off August 2023, CAF says - News Diary Online, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info