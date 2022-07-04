Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2023 presidency: Peter Obi is being set up - Aisha Yesufu
Daily Post
- Aisha Yesufu, the co-convener of BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, an advocacy group, has alleged plans to set up the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP,
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Tori News:
2023 Presidency: Peter Obi Is Being Set Up – Aisha Yesufu Raises Alarm
The Trent:
Peter Obi Is Being Set Up Like They Did With #EndSARS - Aisha Yesufu
Nigerian Eye:
2023 presidency: Peter Obi is being set up – Aisha Yesufu
News Breakers:
Peter Obi Is Being Set Up Like They Did With #EndSARS – Aisha Yesufu
Politics Nigeria:
2023 Presidency: “Peter Obi being set up” – Aisha
More Picks
1
Northerners Won’t Vote Peter Obi For President Because Of Biafra Agitations In South-East – Kwankwaso -
Sahara Reporters,
9 hours ago
2
10 takeaways from State Visit to Portugal: Two Nations and the will for strategic partnership – Garba Shehu -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
3
“My greatest regret is not signing Teni and Patoranking when I had the chance to” – Music executive, Soso Soberekon -
Yaba Left Online,
3 hours ago
4
Update: Copenhagen shooting suspect that killed three people in shopping mall had mental health issues - Police -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates -
Nigerian Tribune,
3 hours ago
6
NSCDC arrests two suspects for sodomising 2-year-old girl in Kebbi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
Man sets his house ablaze with his wife and children in it in Kwara State -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
Gov AbdulRazaq approves recruitment of 197 medical personnel, health workers in Kwara -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
9
Let's Be Tolerant Of Other People's Views And Opinion - Peter Obi Addresses His Supporters On How To Express Themselves Amid Verbal Clashes -
Tori News,
23 hours ago
10
African Super League to kick off August 2023, CAF says -
News Diary Online,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...