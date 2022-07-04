Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buni condoles with families of 10 auto crash victims in Yobe
News photo The Nation  - Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Monday condoled with the families of 10 persons who died in a recent car accident in Fika Local Government Area of the state.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buni condoles with families of 10 auto crash victims in Yobe The Guardian:
Buni condoles with families of 10 auto crash victims in Yobe
Gov. Buni condoles with Yobe auto crash victims Peoples Gazette:
Gov. Buni condoles with Yobe auto crash victims' families
Buni condoles with families of 10 auto crash victims in Yobe Pulse Nigeria:
Buni condoles with families of 10 auto crash victims in Yobe
Buni condoles with families of 10 auto crash victims in Yobe Prompt News:
Buni condoles with families of 10 auto crash victims in Yobe
Buni condoles with families of 10 auto crash victims in Yobe News Diary Online:
Buni condoles with families of 10 auto crash victims in Yobe
Buni condoles with families of 10 auto crash victims in Yobe News Breakers:
Buni condoles with families of 10 auto crash victims in Yobe


   More Picks
1 “My greatest regret is not signing Teni and Patoranking when I had the chance to” – Music executive, Soso Soberekon - Yaba Left Online, 6 hours ago
2 Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
3 Woman set ablaze by her husband grabs him while burning, killing herself and him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 2023: Gov Wike too big to be Atiku’s running mate – Reno Omokri - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
5 Man sets his house ablaze with his wife and children in it in Kwara State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Video: Moment Davido Brought Out Female Fan On Stage.. Gave Her N2m & His Sneakers - News Breakers, 8 hours ago
7 African Super League to kick off August 2023, CAF says - News Diary Online, 15 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s First University Teaching Hospital, UCH Demands N1,000 Daily Electricity Bill From Each Patient - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
9 Angry mob set three suspected armed robbers ablaze in Abia (graphic photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 2023: Tinubu will win presidential election by 60 percent – Osita Okechukwu - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info