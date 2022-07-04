NDLEA seizes 2,460 kg illicit drugs within 2 months in Ogun News Diary Online - By Ige Adekunle The Idiroko Borderland Special Area Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Monday said it seized 2,460kg of illicit drugs within 12 Months in Ogun. Mrs Arch…



News Credibility Score: 99%