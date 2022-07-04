Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


American preacher, Creflo Dollar confesses he misled congregants, says tithing not biblical
Vanguard News  - American preacher, Creflo Dollar, who has been an advocate of tithing has turned a new leaf and urged his congregation to do away with books,

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

American preacher Creflo Dollar says tithing is not biblical, urged his congregation to do away with previous books and videos he has produced on tithing. Yaba Left Online:
American preacher Creflo Dollar says tithing is not biblical, urged his congregation to do away with previous books and videos he has produced on tithing.
“Tithing Is Not Scriptural, I am Sorry For Misleading You” – Creflo Dollar Naija Loaded:
“Tithing Is Not Scriptural, I am Sorry For Misleading You” – Creflo Dollar
Preacher Creflo Dollar tells members to shun all his preachings on tithing (Video) Ripples Nigeria:
Preacher Creflo Dollar tells members to shun all his preachings on tithing (Video)
Pastor Creflo Dollar under fire after saying he misled members about tithing (video) - P.M. News PM News:
Pastor Creflo Dollar under fire after saying he misled members about tithing (video) - P.M. News
“Tithing is not biblical” – Preacher Creflo Dollar says, apologizes for previous teachings on tithing (video) Naija Parrot:
“Tithing is not biblical” – Preacher Creflo Dollar says, apologizes for previous teachings on tithing (video)
Ibiyeomie Reacts As Creflo Dollar Preaches Against Tithing Naija News:
Ibiyeomie Reacts As Creflo Dollar Preaches Against Tithing


   More Picks
1 Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
2 It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Woman set ablaze by her husband grabs him while burning, killing herself and him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 2023: Gov Wike too big to be Atiku’s running mate – Reno Omokri - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Using the spirit of fear to preach is why I've not been to church since 2018 - Uti Nwachukwu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Lady drops her ex-boyfriend?s child in offering bowl during his church wedding to another woman in Akwa Ibom State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Police arrest 7 additional suspected cult members, recover ammunition in Edo - Pulse Nigeria, 24 hours ago
8 Video: Moment Davido Brought Out Female Fan On Stage.. Gave Her N2m & His Sneakers - News Breakers, 22 hours ago
9 PDP tells Buhari to recall Buratai over alleged looting of ₦1.8 billion - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
10 Angry mob set three suspected armed robbers ablaze in Abia (graphic photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info