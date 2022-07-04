Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
“My greatest regret is not signing Teni and Patoranking when I had the chance to” – Music executive, Soso Soberekon
Yaba Left Online
- Nigerian music executive, Soso Soberekon has disclosed that he regrets not signing popular singers, Teni Makanaki and Patoranking, when he had the chance to.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Tori News:
I Regret Not Signing Patoranking And Teni - Soso Soberekon Opens Up
The Will:
My Greatest Regret Is Not Signing Teni, Patoranking – Soso Soberekon
PM News:
Soso Soberekon: I regret not signing Patoranking, Teni
Gist Reel:
Why Teni and Patoranking remain my greatest regret - Soso Soberekon
News Breakers:
Soso Soberekon: I regret not signing Patoranking, Teni
Naija on Point:
Why Teni And Patoranking Remain My Greatest Regret – Soso Soberekon
Mp3 Bullet:
Soso Soberekon shares his regret over not signing Teni and Patoranking
Instablog 9ja:
Music Executive, Soso Soberekon, shares his greatest regret
Naija Parrot:
“My greatest regret is not signing Teni and Patoranking when I had the chance to” – Music executive, Soso Soberekon
Talk Glitz:
Music Executive Soso Shares Biggest Regret
See Naija:
Soso Soberekon: I regret not signing Patoranking, Teni
Kemi Filani Blog:
"Why Patoranking and Teni remain my biggest regret" Soso Soberekon - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Northerners Won’t Vote Peter Obi For President Because Of Biafra Agitations In South-East – Kwankwaso -
Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
2
10 takeaways from State Visit to Portugal: Two Nations and the will for strategic partnership – Garba Shehu -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
3
“My greatest regret is not signing Teni and Patoranking when I had the chance to” – Music executive, Soso Soberekon -
Yaba Left Online,
1 hour ago
4
NSCDC arrests two suspects for sodomising 2-year-old girl in Kebbi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Let the law takes its course, NYSC reacts to arrest of corps member for electoral misconduct -
Ripples Nigeria,
24 hours ago
6
Let's Be Tolerant Of Other People's Views And Opinion - Peter Obi Addresses His Supporters On How To Express Themselves Amid Verbal Clashes -
Tori News,
21 hours ago
7
African Super League to kick off August 2023, CAF says -
News Diary Online,
10 hours ago
8
Accident claims 18 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway -
Daily Trust,
23 hours ago
9
Man sets his house ablaze with his wife and children in it in Kwara State -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
2023: Tinubu will win presidential election by 60 percent – Osita Okechukwu -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...