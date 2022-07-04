Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Hajj officer accused of diverting money meant for intending pilgrims in Niger state
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Area Pilgrims Officer (APO) in Bida Local Government Area of Niger State, Nma Ndagana has been accused of failing to remit millions of naira paid into his account for intending pilg

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Hajj 2022: Several intending pilgrims stranded as officer diverts funds in Niger Vanguard News:
Hajj 2022: Several intending pilgrims stranded as officer diverts funds in Niger
Kaduna: 614 intending pilgrims yet to be airlifted Daily Trust:
Kaduna: 614 intending pilgrims yet to be airlifted
Hajj: How An Officer Diverted Intending Pilgrims’ Money In Niger State Tori News:
Hajj: How An Officer Diverted Intending Pilgrims’ Money In Niger State
Hajj officer accused of diverting money meant for intending pilgrims in Niger state Olajide TV:
Hajj officer accused of diverting money meant for intending pilgrims in Niger state


   More Picks
1 10 takeaways from State Visit to Portugal: Two Nations and the will for strategic partnership – Garba Shehu - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 MURIC urges NECO to shift exam from Sallah day - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 19 hours ago
3 “My greatest regret is not signing Teni and Patoranking when I had the chance to” – Music executive, Soso Soberekon - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
4 Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
5 NSCDC arrests two suspects for sodomising 2-year-old girl in Kebbi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Man sets his house ablaze with his wife and children in it in Kwara State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Video: Moment Davido Brought Out Female Fan On Stage.. Gave Her N2m & His Sneakers - News Breakers, 6 hours ago
8 African Super League to kick off August 2023, CAF says - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
9 2023: Tinubu will win presidential election by 60 percent – Osita Okechukwu - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons, Banyana Banyana rekindle rivalry in Group C opener - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info