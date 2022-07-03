Post News
Top News
Naija Dailies
News at a Glance
Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates
Nigerian Tribune
- Few days to the conduct of the Osun State gubernatorial election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday announced that the
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation Monday
The Punch:
INEC conducts mock accreditation ahead Osun gov poll
The Sun:
Osun election: INEC to conduct mock accreditation in 3 senatorial districts – The Sun Nigeria
Within Nigeria:
Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation Monday
NPO Reports:
INEC Chairman Arrives in Osun; Set for July 16 Poll
More Picks
1
Northerners Won’t Vote Peter Obi For President Because Of Biafra Agitations In South-East – Kwankwaso -
Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
2
10 takeaways from State Visit to Portugal: Two Nations and the will for strategic partnership – Garba Shehu -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
3
“My greatest regret is not signing Teni and Patoranking when I had the chance to” – Music executive, Soso Soberekon -
Yaba Left Online,
1 hour ago
4
NSCDC arrests two suspects for sodomising 2-year-old girl in Kebbi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Let the law takes its course, NYSC reacts to arrest of corps member for electoral misconduct -
Ripples Nigeria,
24 hours ago
6
Let's Be Tolerant Of Other People's Views And Opinion - Peter Obi Addresses His Supporters On How To Express Themselves Amid Verbal Clashes -
Tori News,
21 hours ago
7
African Super League to kick off August 2023, CAF says -
News Diary Online,
10 hours ago
8
Accident claims 18 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway -
Daily Trust,
23 hours ago
9
Man sets his house ablaze with his wife and children in it in Kwara State -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
2023: Tinubu will win presidential election by 60 percent – Osita Okechukwu -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
