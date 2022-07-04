Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Judge’s absence stalls trial of Fayose, firm over alleged over N6.9billion fraud
News photo Legit  - On Monday, the money laundering trial of ex-Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, was stalled before a Federal High Court Lagos as the court did not sit.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Alleged Fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s trial Vanguard News:
Alleged Fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s trial
Alleged Fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s trial The Guardian:
Alleged Fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s trial
Alleged fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s trial Daily Post:
Alleged fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s trial
Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s fraud trial The Punch:
Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s fraud trial
Alleged Money Laundering: Absence Of Judge Stalls Fayose’s Trial Channels Television:
Alleged Money Laundering: Absence Of Judge Stalls Fayose’s Trial
N7 Billion Fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s trial Peoples Gazette:
N7 Billion Fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s trial
Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s fraud trial | News | herald.ng The Herald:
Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s fraud trial | News | herald.ng
Judge’s Absence Stalls Fayose’s Fraud Trial Independent:
Judge’s Absence Stalls Fayose’s Fraud Trial
Judge’s Absence Stalls Fayose’s Fraud Trial Tori News:
Judge’s Absence Stalls Fayose’s Fraud Trial
Alleged Fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s trial — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Alleged Fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s trial — NEWSVERGE
Judge’s Absence Stalls Fayose’s Trial For Money Laundering The Will:
Judge’s Absence Stalls Fayose’s Trial For Money Laundering
Alleged Fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s trial Daily Nigerian:
Alleged Fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s trial
Alleged Fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s trial Prompt News:
Alleged Fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s trial
Alleged Fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s trial News Diary Online:
Alleged Fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s trial
Alleged Fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s trial Pulse Nigeria:
Alleged Fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s trial
Alleged fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s trial The Eagle Online:
Alleged fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s trial
Alleged Fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s trial News Breakers:
Alleged Fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s trial
Alleged Fraud: Judge’s Absence Stalls Fayose’s Trial NPO Reports:
Alleged Fraud: Judge’s Absence Stalls Fayose’s Trial
Judge Talk Glitz:
Judge's Absence Stalls Fayose Fraud Case


   More Picks
1 Judge’s absence stalls trial of Fayose, firm over alleged over N6.9billion fraud - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Why my style of music is Afrofusion, not Afrobeats ― Burna Boy - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
3 2022 WAFCON: South Africa Defeat Super Falcons Again To Maintain Dominance - Complete Sports, 17 hours ago
4 Using the spirit of fear to preach is why I've not been to church since 2018 - Uti Nwachukwu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 “60% is a lot”: Burna Boy reveals amount Toni Braxton makes from Last Last after he sampled her song, fans react - Legit, 20 hours ago
6 It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Dr Tiwa Savage: Singer bags honorary degree from University of Kent, now Doctor of Music, fans celebrate her - Legit, 19 hours ago
8 I feel worthless - Nigerian man reacts after his girlfriend received iPhone 13 and 600k as birthday gift from her male best friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Drama As 23 Children Rescued In Ondo Church Refuse To Follow Parents Home - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
10 FG will Recruit 1m Nigerians for 2023 Census, Says NPC Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti The National Population Commission (NPC) has disclosed that a total of one million Nigerians will be recruited by the fede - This Day, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info