Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Notorious motorcycle thieves who disguise as police officers arrested in Nasarawa
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Nasarawa State Police Command has smashed a notorious syndicate of motorcycle thieves who disguise as officers of the Police Force and arrested five suspects.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Five Arrested As Police Smash Notorious Syndicate Of Motorcycle Thieves Disguising As Officers
Peoples Gazette:
Police nab five-member motorcycle robbery syndicate in Nasarawa
Independent:
Police Arrest Notorious Motorcycle Thieves In Nasarawa
News Diary Online:
Police arrest 5 members of suspected syndicate of motorcycle thieves
The Eagle Online:
Police arrest five members of syndicate of motorcycle thieves
More Picks
1
Mob sets two suspected ritualists ablaze in Enugu community for allegedly raping 10-year-old girl to death and removing her eyes, private parts (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates -
Nigerian Tribune,
12 hours ago
3
Woman set ablaze by her husband grabs him while burning, killing herself and him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
4
2023: Gov Wike too big to be Atiku’s running mate – Reno Omokri -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
5
It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
African Super League to kick off August 2023, CAF says -
News Diary Online,
22 hours ago
7
Man sets his house ablaze with his wife and children in it in Kwara State -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
Video: Moment Davido Brought Out Female Fan On Stage.. Gave Her N2m & His Sneakers -
News Breakers,
14 hours ago
9
2022 WAFCON: South Africa Can Defeat Super Falcons --Kgatlana -
Complete Sports,
18 hours ago
10
PDP tells Buhari to recall Buratai over alleged looting of ₦1.8 billion -
The Guardian,
9 hours ago
