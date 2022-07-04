Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


C'River PDP governorship candidate unveils ex-Channels TV broadcaster as running mate
News photo Vanguard News  - By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River state, Sen. Sandy Onor has unveiled ex-Channels ace broadcaster,

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Cross River PDP announces female deputy gov candidate The Punch:
Cross River PDP announces female deputy gov candidate
30 years after, PDP settles for female running mate in Cross River Daily Post:
30 years after, PDP settles for female running mate in Cross River
PDP picks ex-Channels TV staff as deputy governorship candidate in Cross River Ripples Nigeria:
PDP picks ex-Channels TV staff as deputy governorship candidate in Cross River
PDP unveil ex-Channels broadcaster as C/River’s Dep Gov candidate News Diary Online:
PDP unveil ex-Channels broadcaster as C/River’s Dep Gov candidate
2023: PDP unveils ex-Channels TV staff as governorship running-mate in Cross River The Eagle Online:
2023: PDP unveils ex-Channels TV staff as governorship running-mate in Cross River
PDP unveil ex-Channels broadcaster as C/River’s Dep Gov candidate Pulse Nigeria:
PDP unveil ex-Channels broadcaster as C/River’s Dep Gov candidate
Cross River PDP announces female deputy gov candidate | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Cross River PDP announces female deputy gov candidate | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Cross River PDP announces female deputy gov candidate News Breakers:
Cross River PDP announces female deputy gov candidate


   More Picks
1 Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
2 Woman set ablaze by her husband grabs him while burning, killing herself and him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 2023: Gov Wike too big to be Atiku’s running mate – Reno Omokri - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Man sets his house ablaze with his wife and children in it in Kwara State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Using the spirit of fear to preach is why I've not been to church since 2018 - Uti Nwachukwu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Lady drops her ex-boyfriend?s child in offering bowl during his church wedding to another woman in Akwa Ibom State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Video: Moment Davido Brought Out Female Fan On Stage.. Gave Her N2m & His Sneakers - News Breakers, 20 hours ago
9 PDP tells Buhari to recall Buratai over alleged looting of ₦1.8 billion - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
10 Angry mob set three suspected armed robbers ablaze in Abia (graphic photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info