Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FC Barcelona complete Kessie signing following AC Milan departure — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - FC Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Franck Kessie on a free transfer following the end of his spell with AC Milan. The midfielder has agreed a four-year deal with the Blaugrana, which was made official on Monday following months of speculation.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Barcelona complete Kessie signing following AC Milan departure Peoples Gazette:
Barcelona complete Kessie signing following AC Milan departure
FC Barcelona complete Kessie signing following AC Milan departure News Diary Online:
FC Barcelona complete Kessie signing following AC Milan departure
FC Barcelona complete Kessie signing following AC Milan departure Prompt News:
FC Barcelona complete Kessie signing following AC Milan departure
#Transfer: FC Barcelona Confirms Signing Of Ivorian Star, Franck Kessie From AC Milan. Legit 9ja:
#Transfer: FC Barcelona Confirms Signing Of Ivorian Star, Franck Kessie From AC Milan.


   More Picks
1 10 takeaways from State Visit to Portugal: Two Nations and the will for strategic partnership – Garba Shehu - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 MURIC urges NECO to shift exam from Sallah day - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 19 hours ago
3 “My greatest regret is not signing Teni and Patoranking when I had the chance to” – Music executive, Soso Soberekon - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
4 Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
5 NSCDC arrests two suspects for sodomising 2-year-old girl in Kebbi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Man sets his house ablaze with his wife and children in it in Kwara State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Video: Moment Davido Brought Out Female Fan On Stage.. Gave Her N2m & His Sneakers - News Breakers, 6 hours ago
8 African Super League to kick off August 2023, CAF says - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
9 2023: Tinubu will win presidential election by 60 percent – Osita Okechukwu - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons, Banyana Banyana rekindle rivalry in Group C opener - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info