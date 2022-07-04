FG will Recruit 1m Nigerians for 2023 Census, Says NPC Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti The National Population Commission (NPC) has disclosed that a total of one million Nigerians will be recruited by the fede





The National Population Commission (NPC) has disclosed that a total of one million Nigerians will be recruited by the fede This Day - FG will Recruit 1m Nigerians for 2023 Census, Says NPC Victor Ogunje in Ado EkitiThe National Population Commission (NPC) has disclosed that a total of one million Nigerians will be recruited by the fede



News Credibility Score: 99%