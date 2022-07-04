Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG will Recruit 1m Nigerians for 2023 Census, Says NPC Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti The National Population Commission (NPC) has disclosed that a total of one million Nigerians will be recruited by the fede
News photo This Day  - FG will Recruit 1m Nigerians for 2023 Census, Says NPC Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The National Population Commission (NPC) has disclosed that a total of one million Nigerians will be recruited by the fede

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG Daily Post:
FG'll recruit 1m Nigerians for 2023 census - NPC
2023 census: NPC to employ one million Nigerians The Punch:
2023 census: NPC to employ one million Nigerians
Federal Government Will Recruit 1 Million Nigerians For 2023 Census – NPC Reveals Naija Loaded:
Federal Government Will Recruit 1 Million Nigerians For 2023 Census – NPC Reveals
FG’ll Recruit 1m Nigerians For 2023 Census – NPC Independent:
FG’ll Recruit 1m Nigerians For 2023 Census – NPC
FG To Recruit 1 Million Nigerians For 2023 Census – NPC Tori News:
FG To Recruit 1 Million Nigerians For 2023 Census – NPC
FG to recruit 1million Nigerians for 2023 census – NPC Pulse Nigeria:
FG to recruit 1million Nigerians for 2023 census – NPC
FG to recruit one million Nigerians to conduct 2023 census – NPC The Street Journal:
FG to recruit one million Nigerians to conduct 2023 census – NPC
NPC Discloses FG’s Total Recruitment For 2023 Census Inside Business Nigeria:
NPC Discloses FG’s Total Recruitment For 2023 Census
FG’ll recruit 1m Nigerians for 2023 census – NPC Nigerian Eye:
FG’ll recruit 1m Nigerians for 2023 census – NPC
2023 census: NPC to employ one million Nigerians News Breakers:
2023 census: NPC to employ one million Nigerians


   More Picks
1 Judge’s absence stalls trial of Fayose, firm over alleged over N6.9billion fraud - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Why my style of music is Afrofusion, not Afrobeats ― Burna Boy - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
3 2022 WAFCON: South Africa Defeat Super Falcons Again To Maintain Dominance - Complete Sports, 17 hours ago
4 Using the spirit of fear to preach is why I've not been to church since 2018 - Uti Nwachukwu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 “60% is a lot”: Burna Boy reveals amount Toni Braxton makes from Last Last after he sampled her song, fans react - Legit, 20 hours ago
6 It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Dr Tiwa Savage: Singer bags honorary degree from University of Kent, now Doctor of Music, fans celebrate her - Legit, 19 hours ago
8 I feel worthless - Nigerian man reacts after his girlfriend received iPhone 13 and 600k as birthday gift from her male best friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Drama As 23 Children Rescued In Ondo Church Refuse To Follow Parents Home - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
10 FG will Recruit 1m Nigerians for 2023 Census, Says NPC Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti The National Population Commission (NPC) has disclosed that a total of one million Nigerians will be recruited by the fede - This Day, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info