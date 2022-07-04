Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
2023: Insults won't help you - Buhari's aide cautions Peter Obi's followers
Daily Post
- President Muhammadu Buhari's Special Assistant on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, has warned the Labour Party, LP, ahead of the 2023 elections.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Judge’s absence stalls trial of Fayose, firm over alleged over N6.9billion fraud -
Legit,
24 hours ago
2
Why my style of music is Afrofusion, not Afrobeats ― Burna Boy -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
3
2022 WAFCON: South Africa Defeat Super Falcons Again To Maintain Dominance -
Complete Sports,
17 hours ago
4
Using the spirit of fear to preach is why I've not been to church since 2018 - Uti Nwachukwu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
“60% is a lot”: Burna Boy reveals amount Toni Braxton makes from Last Last after he sampled her song, fans react -
Legit,
20 hours ago
6
It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
Dr Tiwa Savage: Singer bags honorary degree from University of Kent, now Doctor of Music, fans celebrate her -
Legit,
19 hours ago
8
I feel worthless - Nigerian man reacts after his girlfriend received iPhone 13 and 600k as birthday gift from her male best friend -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Drama As 23 Children Rescued In Ondo Church Refuse To Follow Parents Home -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
10
FG will Recruit 1m Nigerians for 2023 Census, Says NPC Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti The National Population Commission (NPC) has disclosed that a total of one million Nigerians will be recruited by the fede -
This Day,
23 hours ago
