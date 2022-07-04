Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Attempted arson: Security agencies take over Bauchi Assembly
The Punch
- The crisis that engulfed the Bauchi State House of Assembly has taken another dimension as arsonists failed in an attempt to burn down the Complex.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Attempted arson: Security personnel take over Bauchi Assembly
This Day:
Security Agencies Prevent Arsonists from Burning Bauchi Assembly Complex The quick intervention of security agencies saved the Bauchi State House of Assembly Complex from attempt by arsonists to burn it.
Channels Television:
The security agencies were too quick to link the incident to ISWAP. Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Owo Church attack.
Tori News:
Attempted Arson: Drama As Security Agencies Take Over Bauchi Assembly
Pulse Nigeria:
That was too quick 😭🤣
News Breakers:
Attempted arson: Security agencies take over Bauchi Assembly
More Picks
1
Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
2
Woman set ablaze by her husband grabs him while burning, killing herself and him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
2023: Gov Wike too big to be Atiku’s running mate – Reno Omokri -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
4
It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
5
Man sets his house ablaze with his wife and children in it in Kwara State -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
Using the spirit of fear to preach is why I've not been to church since 2018 - Uti Nwachukwu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
Lady drops her ex-boyfriend?s child in offering bowl during his church wedding to another woman in Akwa Ibom State -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
Video: Moment Davido Brought Out Female Fan On Stage.. Gave Her N2m & His Sneakers -
News Breakers,
20 hours ago
9
PDP tells Buhari to recall Buratai over alleged looting of ₦1.8 billion -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
10
Angry mob set three suspected armed robbers ablaze in Abia (graphic photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
