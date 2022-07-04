Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"The legend himself": Nigerians celebrate veteran star Olu Jacobs as he turns 80
Legit
- Veteran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs has turned 80 and his beautiful wife, Joke Silva as well as other Nigerians have celebrated him. Read more on Legit.ng.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Olu Jacobs celebrates 80th birthday
The Info NG:
Nigerians pour out their hearts over a frail photo of Olu Jacobs ahead of his 80th birthday
The Will:
Olu Jacobs Plans Huge 80th Birthday Celebration
Gist Reel:
“Cheers to the legend himself” – Nigerians celebrate Olu Jacobs as he turns 80
Talk Glitz:
Olu Jacobs At 80
Naija Parrot:
Olu Jacobs shares new photo ahead of his 80th birthday celebration
Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigerians pour out their hearts over a frail photo of Olu Jacobs ahead of his 80th birthday
More Picks
1
Mob sets two suspected ritualists ablaze in Enugu community for allegedly raping 10-year-old girl to death and removing her eyes, private parts (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates -
Nigerian Tribune,
14 hours ago
3
Woman set ablaze by her husband grabs him while burning, killing herself and him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
2023: Gov Wike too big to be Atiku’s running mate – Reno Omokri -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
5
It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
African Super League to kick off August 2023, CAF says -
News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
7
Man sets his house ablaze with his wife and children in it in Kwara State -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
Lady drops her ex-boyfriend?s child in offering bowl during his church wedding to another woman in Akwa Ibom State -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
9
Video: Moment Davido Brought Out Female Fan On Stage.. Gave Her N2m & His Sneakers -
News Breakers,
16 hours ago
10
2022 WAFCON: South Africa Can Defeat Super Falcons --Kgatlana -
Complete Sports,
20 hours ago
