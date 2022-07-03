PDP tells Buhari to recall Buratai over alleged looting of ₦1.8 billion

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
10 takeaways from State Visit to Portugal: Two Nations and the will for strategic partnership – Garba Shehu - Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
|
2
|
MURIC urges NECO to shift exam from Sallah day - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog,
19 hours ago
|
3
|
“My greatest regret is not signing Teni and Patoranking when I had the chance to” – Music executive, Soso Soberekon - Yaba Left Online,
4 hours ago
|
4
|
Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates - Nigerian Tribune,
4 hours ago
|
5
|
NSCDC arrests two suspects for sodomising 2-year-old girl in Kebbi - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
6
|
Man sets his house ablaze with his wife and children in it in Kwara State - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
7
|
Video: Moment Davido Brought Out Female Fan On Stage.. Gave Her N2m & His Sneakers - News Breakers,
6 hours ago
|
8
|
African Super League to kick off August 2023, CAF says - News Diary Online,
14 hours ago
|
9
|
2023: Tinubu will win presidential election by 60 percent – Osita Okechukwu - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
|
10
|
WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons, Banyana Banyana rekindle rivalry in Group C opener - Daily Post,
9 hours ago