Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP tells Buhari to recall Buratai over alleged looting of ₦1.8 billion
The Guardian  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately recall the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Ambassador to the Benin Republic, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), over alleged looting of ₦1.8 billion.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Alleged N1.8bn: PDP Demands Buratai’s Recall, Investigation Leadership:
Alleged N1.8bn: PDP Demands Buratai’s Recall, Investigation
HURIWA knocks PDP over call for Buratai’s recall Daily Post:
HURIWA knocks PDP over call for Buratai’s recall
Alleged N1.8bn: PDP Demands Buratai’s Recall, Investigation The Nigeria Lawyer:
Alleged N1.8bn: PDP Demands Buratai’s Recall, Investigation
PDP tells Buhari to recall Buratai over alleged looting of ₦1.8 billion News Breakers:
PDP tells Buhari to recall Buratai over alleged looting of ₦1.8 billion
N1.8billion: Recall Buratai To Face Investigations – PDP To Buhari Naija News:
N1.8billion: Recall Buratai To Face Investigations – PDP To Buhari
N1.8bn: Recall Buratai for investigation, PDP tasks Buhari Nigerian Pilot:
N1.8bn: Recall Buratai for investigation, PDP tasks Buhari
N1.8bn: Recall Buratai for investigation, PDP tasks Buhari - CoreTV News Core TV News:
N1.8bn: Recall Buratai for investigation, PDP tasks Buhari - CoreTV News


   More Picks
1 10 takeaways from State Visit to Portugal: Two Nations and the will for strategic partnership – Garba Shehu - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 MURIC urges NECO to shift exam from Sallah day - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 19 hours ago
3 “My greatest regret is not signing Teni and Patoranking when I had the chance to” – Music executive, Soso Soberekon - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
4 Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
5 NSCDC arrests two suspects for sodomising 2-year-old girl in Kebbi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Man sets his house ablaze with his wife and children in it in Kwara State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Video: Moment Davido Brought Out Female Fan On Stage.. Gave Her N2m & His Sneakers - News Breakers, 6 hours ago
8 African Super League to kick off August 2023, CAF says - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
9 2023: Tinubu will win presidential election by 60 percent – Osita Okechukwu - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons, Banyana Banyana rekindle rivalry in Group C opener - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info