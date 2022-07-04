Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gunmen kill four, kidnap teenager in Sokoto community
News photo The Punch  - The Nigeria Police Force, Sokoto State Command, has confirmed an attack on a farming community close to Gandi district of the Rabba Local Government Area on Saturday by suspected terrorists in which four persons were killed.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

