Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Planned Ban of Sale of Alcohol In Parks/ Gardens In Abuja Owners Writes FCT Minister
Nigerian Pilot  - …Reminds Him of Court Case Ahead of the plans by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Bello Mohammed to stop the sale of alcoholic beverages in parks and gardens in Abuja the parks and garden owners have written the Minister reminding of ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Planned ban of alcohol sale in parks/gardens: Owners remind FCT Minister of pending court case Nigerian Tribune:
Planned ban of alcohol sale in parks/gardens: Owners remind FCT Minister of pending court case
Parks, gardens owners petitions FCT minister over plans to ban sale of alcohol – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Parks, gardens owners petitions FCT minister over plans to ban sale of alcohol – The Sun Nigeria
Abuja Parks/Gardens Owners Petition FCT Minister Over Plot To Ban Sales Of Alcohol Independent:
Abuja Parks/Gardens Owners Petition FCT Minister Over Plot To Ban Sales Of Alcohol
Parks, Gardens Owners Petitions FCT Minister Over Plans To Ban Sale Of Alcohol The Nigeria Lawyer:
Parks, Gardens Owners Petitions FCT Minister Over Plans To Ban Sale Of Alcohol


   More Picks
1 Mob sets two suspected ritualists ablaze in Enugu community for allegedly raping 10-year-old girl to death and removing her eyes, private parts (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
3 Woman set ablaze by her husband grabs him while burning, killing herself and him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 2023: Gov Wike too big to be Atiku’s running mate – Reno Omokri - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 African Super League to kick off August 2023, CAF says - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
7 Man sets his house ablaze with his wife and children in it in Kwara State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Video: Moment Davido Brought Out Female Fan On Stage.. Gave Her N2m & His Sneakers - News Breakers, 14 hours ago
9 2022 WAFCON: South Africa Can Defeat Super Falcons --Kgatlana - Complete Sports, 18 hours ago
10 PDP tells Buhari to recall Buratai over alleged looting of ₦1.8 billion - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info