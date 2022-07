Obi/Kwankwaso: The Best Shot For South-East In 2023 Is Vice President – Galadima

Galadima during an interview ... Naija News - Buba Galadima, chieftain of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), has debunked reports that the party's presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso and the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi are planning to merge.



News Credibility Score: 94%