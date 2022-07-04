Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Progress being made on Lagos-Abidjan Highway Corridor—Osinbajo
News photo The Guardian  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says progress is being made on the Lagos-Abidjan Corridor and on issues around the movement of goods and services.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Progress being made on Lagos-Abidjan highway corridor –Osinbajo – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Progress being made on Lagos-Abidjan highway corridor –Osinbajo – The Sun Nigeria
Progress being made on Lagos-Abidjan Highway Corridor—Osinbajo Prompt News:
Progress being made on Lagos-Abidjan Highway Corridor—Osinbajo
There Is Significant Progress On Lagos-Abidjan Highway — Osinbajo The Will:
There Is Significant Progress On Lagos-Abidjan Highway — Osinbajo
Progress being made on Lagos-Abidjan Highway Corridor—Osinbajo News Breakers:
Progress being made on Lagos-Abidjan Highway Corridor—Osinbajo


   More Picks
1 Mob sets two suspected ritualists ablaze in Enugu community for allegedly raping 10-year-old girl to death and removing her eyes, private parts (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
3 Woman set ablaze by her husband grabs him while burning, killing herself and him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 2023: Gov Wike too big to be Atiku’s running mate – Reno Omokri - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
5 It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 African Super League to kick off August 2023, CAF says - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
7 Man sets his house ablaze with his wife and children in it in Kwara State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Lady drops her ex-boyfriend?s child in offering bowl during his church wedding to another woman in Akwa Ibom State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Video: Moment Davido Brought Out Female Fan On Stage.. Gave Her N2m & His Sneakers - News Breakers, 16 hours ago
10 2022 WAFCON: South Africa Can Defeat Super Falcons --Kgatlana - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info