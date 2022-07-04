Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BREAKING NEWS! Hoodlums Set INEC Office Ablaze (Read Details)
Naija Loaded  - A suspected gang of hoodlums set fire to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Enugu State’s Igboeze North Local Government Area. The office, which was located at the council’s Ogurute headquarters, was burned on Sunday, July 3.

