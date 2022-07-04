Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Dr Tiwa Savage: Singer bags honorary degree from University of Kent, now Doctor of Music, fans celebrate her
Legit  - Top Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has now bagged a honorary doctorate degree from the University of Kent. Fans celebrated as she became a Doctor of Music. Read.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

