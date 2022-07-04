Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Woman who gave boyfriend her school fees to start his business only for him to marry someone else reveals how she's still paying for her actions
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A woman who gave her boyfriend her school fees and part of her accommodation fee to help with his business has revealed that she is still paying for her actions.
She explain
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Lady who gave boyfriend her school fees to start his business only for him to marry someone else shares how she’s still suffering for her actions
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Lady who gave boyfriend her school fees to start his business only for him to marry someone else shares how she’s still suffering for her actions
Naija Parrot:
Lady who gave boyfriend her school fees to start his business only for him to marry someone else shares how she’s still suffering for her actions
Instablog 9ja:
Lady counts her losses 6 years after she gave her ex her school fees
More Picks
1
Mob sets two suspected ritualists ablaze in Enugu community for allegedly raping 10-year-old girl to death and removing her eyes, private parts (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates -
Nigerian Tribune,
12 hours ago
3
Woman set ablaze by her husband grabs him while burning, killing herself and him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
4
2023: Gov Wike too big to be Atiku’s running mate – Reno Omokri -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
5
It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
African Super League to kick off August 2023, CAF says -
News Diary Online,
22 hours ago
7
Man sets his house ablaze with his wife and children in it in Kwara State -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
Video: Moment Davido Brought Out Female Fan On Stage.. Gave Her N2m & His Sneakers -
News Breakers,
14 hours ago
9
2022 WAFCON: South Africa Can Defeat Super Falcons --Kgatlana -
Complete Sports,
18 hours ago
10
PDP tells Buhari to recall Buratai over alleged looting of ₦1.8 billion -
The Guardian,
9 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...