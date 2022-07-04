Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Judicial independence, guarantee for rule of law - Okowa
The Punch  - The Delta State Governor and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that there cannot be effective rule of law in Nigeria without financial autonomy and independence of the judiciary.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

