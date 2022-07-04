Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Is something wrong with your head? – Davido fumes at overzealous fan who tried to join him on stage (Video)
Correct NG
- Nigerian superstar singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, has been captured on tape stopping a young man from joining him on stage.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Is something wrong with your head? – Davido fumes at overzealous fan who tried to join him on stage (Video)
Yaba Left Online:
Is something wrong with your head? – Singer Davido fumes at overzealous fan who tried to join him on stage (Video)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Is something wrong with your head? – Singer Davido fumes at overzealous fan who tried to join him on stage (Video)
Naija on Point:
Is something wrong with your head? – Davido fumes at overzealous fan who tried to join him on stage (Video)
Naija Parrot:
Is something wrong with your head? – Singer Davido fumes at overzealous fan who tried to join him on stage (Video)
More Picks
1
Why my style of music is Afrofusion, not Afrobeats ― Burna Boy -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
2
“60% is a lot”: Burna Boy reveals amount Toni Braxton makes from Last Last after he sampled her song, fans react -
Legit,
23 hours ago
3
It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
Legalising Marijuana in Nigeria will take it off dangerous people – BNXN -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
5
Okowa's emergence: Igbo youths vow to deal with Atiku, PDP over pressure to pick Wike as running mate -
Legit,
1 hour ago
6
I feel worthless - Nigerian man reacts after his girlfriend received iPhone 13 and 600k as birthday gift from her male best friend -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
Dr Tiwa Savage: Singer bags honorary degree from University of Kent, now Doctor of Music, fans celebrate her -
Legit,
22 hours ago
8
“We will do crowdfunding for him” | Yul Edochie reacts to actor, Kenneth Jideofor’s homeless predicament -
YNaija,
21 hours ago
9
"We Can Resume Tomorrow..." - ASUU Gives Update On When Strike Will End -
Naija News,
18 hours ago
10
WHO declares fresh Ebola outbreak in African country -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
