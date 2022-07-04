Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons fall to Banyana Banyana in opening game
News photo Daily Post  - Nigeria’s Super Falcons fell to a 2-1 defeat against South Africa in their opening game at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations. Both teams cancelled out each other in the first half, with the Banyana Banyana creating better chances.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

