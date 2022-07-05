Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
"We Can Resume Tomorrow..." - ASUU Gives Update On When Strike Will End
Naija News
- The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says its members are ready to resume as soon as the federal government responds to their
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
ASUU strike can end tomorrow - Lecturers give update
The Nation:
Strike: ASUU reveals when universities will resume if…
Channels Television:
We can resume tomorrow if the government addresses our concerns. Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke on ASUU strike.
Naija Loaded:
MUST READ!! See The Only Way The ASUU Strike Can End Tomorrow
Tori News:
ASUU Strike Can End Tomorrow – Lecturers Give Important Update
Nigerian Eye:
ASUU strike can end tomorrow – ASUU President give update
News Diary Online:
V-C urges FG to take steps to end ASUU strike
Pulse Nigeria:
V-C urges FG to take steps to end ASUU strike
News Breakers:
ASUU Gives Update on strike
More Picks
1
Why my style of music is Afrofusion, not Afrobeats ― Burna Boy -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
2
Using the spirit of fear to preach is why I've not been to church since 2018 - Uti Nwachukwu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
3
“60% is a lot”: Burna Boy reveals amount Toni Braxton makes from Last Last after he sampled her song, fans react -
Legit,
21 hours ago
4
Income tax returns: FIRS extends due date for companies -
The Eagle Online,
24 hours ago
5
It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
Dr Tiwa Savage: Singer bags honorary degree from University of Kent, now Doctor of Music, fans celebrate her -
Legit,
20 hours ago
7
I feel worthless - Nigerian man reacts after his girlfriend received iPhone 13 and 600k as birthday gift from her male best friend -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
8
“We will do crowdfunding for him” | Yul Edochie reacts to actor, Kenneth Jideofor’s homeless predicament -
YNaija,
19 hours ago
9
Legalising Marijuana in Nigeria will take it off dangerous people – BNXN -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
10
Drama As 23 Children Rescued In Ondo Church Refuse To Follow Parents Home -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
