Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'Go fix your state': Nigerians berate Dapo Abiodun for visiting Tinubu in France
Legit  - The Ogun governor said he spent quality time with the APC presidential candidate in France and that they rubbed minds on numerous party and national issues.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reactions as Governor Dapo Abiodun visits Tinubu in France Nigerian Tribune:
Reactions as Governor Dapo Abiodun visits Tinubu in France
Governor Abiodun MEETS Tinubu In France | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Governor Abiodun MEETS Tinubu In France | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Governor Abiodun MEETS Tinubu In France News Breakers:
Governor Abiodun MEETS Tinubu In France
Nigerians React As Abiodun Meets Tinubu In France Naija News:
Nigerians React As Abiodun Meets Tinubu In France
Ogun governor, Abiodun meets Tinubu in Paris Within Nigeria:
Ogun governor, Abiodun meets Tinubu in Paris


   More Picks
1 Mob sets two suspected ritualists ablaze in Enugu community for allegedly raping 10-year-old girl to death and removing her eyes, private parts (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Judge’s absence stalls trial of Fayose, firm over alleged over N6.9billion fraud - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 Update: Copenhagen shooting suspect that killed three people in shopping mall had mental health issues - Police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Using the spirit of fear to preach is why I've not been to church since 2018 - Uti Nwachukwu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Why my style of music is Afrofusion, not Afrobeats ― Burna Boy - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
6 “My greatest regret is not signing Teni and Patoranking when I had the chance to” – Music executive, Soso Soberekon - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
7 “60% is a lot”: Burna Boy reveals amount Toni Braxton makes from Last Last after he sampled her song, fans react - Legit, 18 hours ago
8 It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
10 Dr Tiwa Savage: Singer bags honorary degree from University of Kent, now Doctor of Music, fans celebrate her - Legit, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info