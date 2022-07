Kaduna APC Governorship Candidate picks el-rufai's deputy governor as runningmate News Wire NGR - The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has announced the incumbent deputy governor in the State, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election.



