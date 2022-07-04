Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I feel worthless - Nigerian man reacts after his girlfriend received iPhone 13 and 600k as birthday gift from her male best friend
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man has been left in a sad situation after his girlfriend received iPhone 13 and 600k as a birthday gift from her male best friend.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man shares a conversation he had with his friend, whose babe’s “best friend” gifted her an iPhone 13 and 600k. Yaba Left Online:
Man shares a conversation he had with his friend, whose babe’s “best friend” gifted her an iPhone 13 and 600k.
I feel worthless – Nigerian man reacts after his girlfriend received iPhone 13 and 600k as birthday gift from her male best friend Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
I feel worthless – Nigerian man reacts after his girlfriend received iPhone 13 and 600k as birthday gift from her male best friend
Man confused after his girlfriend got iPhone 13, N600k from her male bestie on her birthday Correct NG:
Man confused after his girlfriend got iPhone 13, N600k from her male bestie on her birthday
Man reacts after his girlfriend was gifted an iPhone 13 and N600k by his friend on her birthday Instablog 9ja:
Man reacts after his girlfriend was gifted an iPhone 13 and N600k by his friend on her birthday
Man confused after his girlfriend got iPhone 13, N600k from her male bestie on her birthday Naija on Point:
Man confused after his girlfriend got iPhone 13, N600k from her male bestie on her birthday


   More Picks
1 Mob sets two suspected ritualists ablaze in Enugu community for allegedly raping 10-year-old girl to death and removing her eyes, private parts (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
3 Woman set ablaze by her husband grabs him while burning, killing herself and him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 2023: Gov Wike too big to be Atiku’s running mate – Reno Omokri - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Man sets his house ablaze with his wife and children in it in Kwara State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Lady drops her ex-boyfriend?s child in offering bowl during his church wedding to another woman in Akwa Ibom State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Video: Moment Davido Brought Out Female Fan On Stage.. Gave Her N2m & His Sneakers - News Breakers, 19 hours ago
9 PDP tells Buhari to recall Buratai over alleged looting of ₦1.8 billion - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
10 Nigeria’s First University Teaching Hospital, UCH Demands N1,000 Daily Electricity Bill From Each Patient - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info