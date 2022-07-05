Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Akeredolu: FG Too Quick to Blame ISWAP for Owo Church Attack Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has again disagreed with the Federal Government over who should be blamed for the killing of worshipers i
News photo This Day  - Akeredolu: FG Too Quick to Blame ISWAP for Owo Church Attack Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has again disagreed with the Federal Government over who should be blamed for the killing of worshipers i

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG was too quick to blame ISWAP for Owo church attack —Akeredolu Nigerian Tribune:
FG was too quick to blame ISWAP for Owo church attack —Akeredolu
FG Was Too Quick To Blame ISWAP For Owo Church Attack – Akeredolu Channels Television:
FG Was Too Quick To Blame ISWAP For Owo Church Attack – Akeredolu
FG was too quick to blame ISWAP for Owo church attack ? Akeredolu Linda Ikeji Blog:
FG was too quick to blame ISWAP for Owo church attack ? Akeredolu
FG was too quick to blame ISWAP for Owo church attack – Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Edujandon:
FG was too quick to blame ISWAP for Owo church attack – Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
FG was too quick to blame ISWAP for Owo church attack – Akeredolu Olajide TV:
FG was too quick to blame ISWAP for Owo church attack – Akeredolu
FG Linking ISWAP To Owo Attack Was To Quick - Akeredolu Naija News:
FG Linking ISWAP To Owo Attack Was To Quick - Akeredolu


   More Picks
1 Judge’s absence stalls trial of Fayose, firm over alleged over N6.9billion fraud - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Why my style of music is Afrofusion, not Afrobeats ― Burna Boy - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
3 2022 WAFCON: South Africa Defeat Super Falcons Again To Maintain Dominance - Complete Sports, 17 hours ago
4 Using the spirit of fear to preach is why I've not been to church since 2018 - Uti Nwachukwu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 “60% is a lot”: Burna Boy reveals amount Toni Braxton makes from Last Last after he sampled her song, fans react - Legit, 20 hours ago
6 It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Dr Tiwa Savage: Singer bags honorary degree from University of Kent, now Doctor of Music, fans celebrate her - Legit, 19 hours ago
8 I feel worthless - Nigerian man reacts after his girlfriend received iPhone 13 and 600k as birthday gift from her male best friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Drama As 23 Children Rescued In Ondo Church Refuse To Follow Parents Home - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
10 FG will Recruit 1m Nigerians for 2023 Census, Says NPC Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti The National Population Commission (NPC) has disclosed that a total of one million Nigerians will be recruited by the fede - This Day, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info