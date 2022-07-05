Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Someone should check on Burna Boy" Reactions as singer's ex, Stefflon Don cozy up with Sean Paul (Video) - Kemi Filani News
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - British singer and ex girlfriend of Burna Boy, Stefflon Don is no doubt making break up hard for the singer as she continues to pepper him on social

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“Someone should check on Odogwu”: Burna Boy’s ex-bae Stefflon Don rocks Sean Paul with big backside in viral video, fans react Legit:
“Someone should check on Odogwu”: Burna Boy’s ex-bae Stefflon Don rocks Sean Paul with big backside in viral video, fans react
“Someone should check on Odogwu” – Reactions as Burna’s ex, Stefflon Don twerks up a storm on Sean Paul (Video) The Info NG:
“Someone should check on Odogwu” – Reactions as Burna’s ex, Stefflon Don twerks up a storm on Sean Paul (Video)
“Someone should check on Odogwu” – Nigerians react as Burna’s ex, Stefflon Don twerks up a storm on Sean Paul (Video) Yaba Left Online:
“Someone should check on Odogwu” – Nigerians react as Burna’s ex, Stefflon Don twerks up a storm on Sean Paul (Video)
"Someone should check on Odogwu" – Reactions as Burna Gist Reel:
"Someone should check on Odogwu" – Reactions as Burna's ex, Stefflon Don twerks up a storm on Sean Paul (Video)
Netizens react as Burna Boy Mp3 Bullet:
Netizens react as Burna Boy's ex, Stefflon Don gets cozy with Sean Paul
“Someone should check on Odogwu” – Reactions as Burna’s ex, Stefflon Don twerks up a storm on Sean Paul Olajide TV:
“Someone should check on Odogwu” – Reactions as Burna’s ex, Stefflon Don twerks up a storm on Sean Paul
“Someone should check on Odogwu” – Nigerians react as Burna’s ex, Stefflon Don twerks up a storm on Sean Paul (Video) Naija Parrot:
“Someone should check on Odogwu” – Nigerians react as Burna’s ex, Stefflon Don twerks up a storm on Sean Paul (Video)


   More Picks
1 Why my style of music is Afrofusion, not Afrobeats ― Burna Boy - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
2 Using the spirit of fear to preach is why I've not been to church since 2018 - Uti Nwachukwu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
3 “60% is a lot”: Burna Boy reveals amount Toni Braxton makes from Last Last after he sampled her song, fans react - Legit, 21 hours ago
4 Income tax returns: FIRS extends due date for companies - The Eagle Online, 24 hours ago
5 It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Dr Tiwa Savage: Singer bags honorary degree from University of Kent, now Doctor of Music, fans celebrate her - Legit, 20 hours ago
7 I feel worthless - Nigerian man reacts after his girlfriend received iPhone 13 and 600k as birthday gift from her male best friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 “We will do crowdfunding for him” | Yul Edochie reacts to actor, Kenneth Jideofor’s homeless predicament - YNaija, 19 hours ago
9 Legalising Marijuana in Nigeria will take it off dangerous people – BNXN - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
10 Drama As 23 Children Rescued In Ondo Church Refuse To Follow Parents Home - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info