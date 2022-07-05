Post News
News at a Glance
Updated Post: FG ‘ll Recruit One Million Nigerians for 2023 Census, Says NPC
This Day
- Updated Post: FG ‘ll Recruit One Million Nigerians for 2023 Census, Says NPC
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
FG to recruit 1 million Nigerians for 2023 census – NPC
Vanguard News:
NPC to recruit 1m Nigerians for 2023 census
Within Nigeria:
FG to employ one million Nigerians for 2023 census – NPC
Olajide TV:
FG to recruit 1 million Nigerians for 2023 census – NPC
News Breakers:
NPC To Recruit 1m Nigerians For 2023 Census
Naija News:
2023 National Census: 1m Nigerians Will Be Recruited For Exercise – Says NPC
Ladun Liadi Blog:
NPC To Recruit 1m Nigerians For 2023 Census | Ladun Liadi's Blog
More Picks
1
Mob sets two suspected ritualists ablaze in Enugu community for allegedly raping 10-year-old girl to death and removing her eyes, private parts (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
Judge’s absence stalls trial of Fayose, firm over alleged over N6.9billion fraud -
Legit,
22 hours ago
3
Update: Copenhagen shooting suspect that killed three people in shopping mall had mental health issues - Police -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Using the spirit of fear to preach is why I've not been to church since 2018 - Uti Nwachukwu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
Why my style of music is Afrofusion, not Afrobeats ― Burna Boy -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
6
“My greatest regret is not signing Teni and Patoranking when I had the chance to” – Music executive, Soso Soberekon -
Yaba Left Online,
23 hours ago
7
“60% is a lot”: Burna Boy reveals amount Toni Braxton makes from Last Last after he sampled her song, fans react -
Legit,
18 hours ago
8
It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
9
Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
10
Dr Tiwa Savage: Singer bags honorary degree from University of Kent, now Doctor of Music, fans celebrate her -
Legit,
17 hours ago
