News at a Glance
Update: Catholic priest abducted in Kaduna regains freedom
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Reverend Father Emmanuel Silas who was kidnapped from the parish rectory of Saint Charles Catholic Church, Zambina in Kauru Local Government within the early hours of Monday, June 4, has regained
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Tori News:
Catholic Priest Abducted in Kaduna Regains Freedom (Photo)
News Breakers:
Catholic Priest Abducted In Kaduna Regains Freedom
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Catholic Priest Abducted In Kaduna Regains Freedom | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Gist Reel:
Reverend Father Emmanuel Silas who was kidnapped from St. Charles Catholic Church Kaduna state, on Monday has regained his freedom
More Picks
1
Update: Copenhagen shooting suspect that killed three people in shopping mall had mental health issues - Police -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Using the spirit of fear to preach is why I've not been to church since 2018 - Uti Nwachukwu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
“60% is a lot”: Burna Boy reveals amount Toni Braxton makes from Last Last after he sampled her song, fans react -
Legit,
17 hours ago
5
Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
6
Manchester City Confirm the Signing of Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United -
Not Just OK,
24 hours ago
7
I feel worthless - Nigerian man reacts after his girlfriend received iPhone 13 and 600k as birthday gift from her male best friend -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
WHO declares fresh Ebola outbreak in African country -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
9
Letter Peter Obi wrote in 2007, rejecting lands allocated to him as Governor of Anambra state goes viral -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
10
2023: Gov Wike too big to be Atiku’s running mate – Reno Omokri -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
