Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
2023: Many People In The North Don't See Tinubu As A Muslim - Deji Adeyanju
Tori News
- He stated that Tinubu is allegedly
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
2023 presidency: Most Northerners don't consider you Muslim - Adeyanju mocks Tinubu
Yaba Left Online:
"Many people in the North don’t see Tinubu as a Muslim. This is why he is trying to prove to them they can trust him by picking a Muslim VP" – Deji Adeyanju
Nigerian Eye:
2023: Most Northerners don’t consider you Muslim – Adeyanju mocks Tinubu
Olajide TV:
Many people in the North don’t see Tinubu as a Muslim. This is why he is trying to prove to them they can trust him by picking a Muslim VP - Deji Adeyanju
Politics Nigeria:
2023: Real reason Tinubu wants a Muslim-Muslim ticket – Deji Adeyanju
More Picks
1
Legalising Marijuana in Nigeria will take it off dangerous people – BNXN -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
2
It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
3
Anambra state Commissioner of Police debunk report of terrorist attack in a church, to investigate Facebook user over misleading post -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
Super Falcons unfazed in spite of loss to South Africa, says Coach Waldrum -
National Accord,
15 hours ago
5
Okowa's emergence: Igbo youths vow to deal with Atiku, PDP over pressure to pick Wike as running mate -
Legit,
6 hours ago
6
I feel worthless - Nigerian man reacts after his girlfriend received iPhone 13 and 600k as birthday gift from her male best friend -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 -
YNaija,
6 hours ago
8
85-year-old Nigerian-born Doctor who lied about age jailed for three years after killing mother of three in botched procedure in UK -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
Removing fuel subsidy not worth it; will lead to chaos, instability: Lai Mohammed￼ -
Peoples Gazette,
6 hours ago
10
It's time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
