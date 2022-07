Ohanaeze Youth wing warns Atiku against dropping Okowa as running mate Ripples Nigeria - The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, against succumbing to pressure from politicians loyal to Rivers State Governor, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%