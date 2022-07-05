Post News
News at a Glance
It's time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain
Daily Post
- The Federal Government says the British authority has taken care of its looted artefacts for so long and it is time for the cultural and historical works
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
It is time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain
The Herald:
It is time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain | herald.ng
News Diary Online:
It is time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain
Pulse Nigeria:
It is time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain
PM News:
Nigeria to Britain: It is time for our looted artefacts to return home
The Will:
Return Our Looted Artefacts – FG Tells Britain
News Breakers:
It’s Time For Our Looted Artefacts To Return Home – FG Tells Britain
The Genius Media:
FG To BRITAIN: It Is Time For Our Looted Artefacts To Return To Nigeria
Ladun Liadi Blog:
It’s Time For Our Looted Artefacts To Return Home – FG Tells Britain | Ladun Liadi's Blog
More Picks
1
2022 WAFCON: South Africa Defeat Super Falcons Again To Maintain Dominance -
Complete Sports,
23 hours ago
2
Legalising Marijuana in Nigeria will take it off dangerous people – BNXN -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
3
It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Super Falcons unfazed in spite of loss to South Africa, says Coach Waldrum -
National Accord,
13 hours ago
5
Okowa's emergence: Igbo youths vow to deal with Atiku, PDP over pressure to pick Wike as running mate -
Legit,
5 hours ago
6
I feel worthless - Nigerian man reacts after his girlfriend received iPhone 13 and 600k as birthday gift from her male best friend -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
7
It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 -
YNaija,
5 hours ago
8
Anambra state Commissioner of Police debunk report of terrorist attack in a church, to investigate Facebook user over misleading post -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
9
“We will do crowdfunding for him” | Yul Edochie reacts to actor, Kenneth Jideofor’s homeless predicament -
YNaija,
24 hours ago
10
It's time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
