Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kano State Govt. targets 12m children for malaria chemoprevention
News photo News Diary Online  - Kano State Government says it is targetting 12 million children below the ageof five years for the July to October round of the Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention exercise in44 local government areas…

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kano targets 12m children for malaria chemoprevention Vanguard News:
Kano targets 12m children for malaria chemoprevention
Kano targets 12 million children for malaria prevention exercise The Punch:
Kano targets 12 million children for malaria prevention exercise
Kano State Govt. targets 12m children for malaria chemoprevention – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Kano State Govt. targets 12m children for malaria chemoprevention – The Sun Nigeria
Kano govt to vaccinate 12m children against malaria Daily Nigerian:
Kano govt to vaccinate 12m children against malaria
Kano targets 12 million children for malaria prevention exercise News Breakers:
Kano targets 12 million children for malaria prevention exercise


   More Picks
1 Nigerian artist Simi has been named as Spotify's Equal Africa artist - Pulse Nigeria, 17 hours ago
2 Anambra state Commissioner of Police debunk report of terrorist attack in a church, to investigate Facebook user over misleading post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 - YNaija, 18 hours ago
4 Labour Party's coalition talks with NNPP collapsed on June 15 but NNPP kept making it look like we were still in talks - Victor Umeh - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
6 It's time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 CAN disowns Ondo Pastor, church over alleged kidnapping - The Nation, 21 hours ago
8 Removing fuel subsidy not worth it; will lead to chaos, instability: Lai Mohammed￼ - Peoples Gazette, 18 hours ago
9 CBN advises banks, financial institutions on open banking - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
10 Dangote Cement kicks off ‘bag of goodies 3’ promo — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info