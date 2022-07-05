Post News
News at a Glance
Ebonyi PDP suspends chairman over alleged misconduct, diversion of funds
Legit
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi state on Monday, July 4, suspended its chairman, Okorie Tochukwu, for allegedly diverting the sum of N53 million.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Ebonyi PDP suspends party chairman over alleged misconduct.
The Punch:
Ebonyi PDP suspends party chair over alleged misconduct
Leadership:
Ebonyi PDP Suspends Chairman Over Alleged Misconduct
Daily Post:
Crisis: PDP suspends chairman over alleged misconduct
Premium Times:
Ebonyi PDP suspends chairman
Ripples Nigeria:
Ebonyi PDP suspends chairman for alleged misconduct
Pulse Nigeria:
Ebonyi PDP suspends chairman over alleged misconduct
Prompt News:
Ebonyi PDP suspends chairman over alleged misconduct
News Breakers:
Ebonyi PDP suspends party chair over alleged misconduct
Nigeria Breaking News:
CHAIRMAN OF PDP EBONYI SUSPENDED OVER MISCONDUCT
Politics Nigeria:
PDP suspends Chairman in Ebonyi
Naija News:
SWC Suspends Ebonyi PDP Chairman
More Picks
1
Anambra state Commissioner of Police debunk report of terrorist attack in a church, to investigate Facebook user over misleading post -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
It’s here! Big Brother Naija season 7 premieres July 23 -
YNaija,
20 hours ago
3
Nigerian artist Simi has been named as Spotify's Equal Africa artist -
Pulse Nigeria,
18 hours ago
4
Majority Leader Representing Atiku's Constituency In Adamawa Assembly Dumps PDP For Kwankwaso's NNPP -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
5
Labour Party's coalition talks with NNPP collapsed on June 15 but NNPP kept making it look like we were still in talks - Victor Umeh -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
DMO lists N250b sukuk on NGX as index dips further by N110 billion -
The Guardian,
8 hours ago
7
It's time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
8
CAN disowns Ondo Pastor, church over alleged kidnapping -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
9
Removing fuel subsidy not worth it; will lead to chaos, instability: Lai Mohammed￼ -
Peoples Gazette,
19 hours ago
10
Air Peace expands flight operations to China, India -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
