News at a Glance
Lady who noticed a car following her goes missing in Lagos
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian lady identified as Chidinma is said to be missing after she noticed a car following her.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Lady who noticed a car following her goes missing in Lagos
Tori News:
Young Lady Goes Missing In Lagos After She Noticed A Car Following Her
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Lady who noticed a car following her goes missing in Lagos
Naija Parrot:
Lady who noticed a car following her goes missing in Lagos
Gist Reel:
Lady goes missing, after she called her sister and told her she noticed a car following her
More Picks
1
Why my style of music is Afrofusion, not Afrobeats ― Burna Boy -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
2
Using the spirit of fear to preach is why I've not been to church since 2018 - Uti Nwachukwu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
3
“60% is a lot”: Burna Boy reveals amount Toni Braxton makes from Last Last after he sampled her song, fans react -
Legit,
21 hours ago
4
Income tax returns: FIRS extends due date for companies -
The Eagle Online,
24 hours ago
5
It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
Dr Tiwa Savage: Singer bags honorary degree from University of Kent, now Doctor of Music, fans celebrate her -
Legit,
20 hours ago
7
I feel worthless - Nigerian man reacts after his girlfriend received iPhone 13 and 600k as birthday gift from her male best friend -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
8
“We will do crowdfunding for him” | Yul Edochie reacts to actor, Kenneth Jideofor’s homeless predicament -
YNaija,
19 hours ago
9
Legalising Marijuana in Nigeria will take it off dangerous people – BNXN -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
10
Drama As 23 Children Rescued In Ondo Church Refuse To Follow Parents Home -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
